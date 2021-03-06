Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3,573.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,636,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $207.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

