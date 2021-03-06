Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,474 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.