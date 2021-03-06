Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 650 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 115,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 247,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

