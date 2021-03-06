Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

