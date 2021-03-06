Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,013 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.96 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of -164.75, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

