Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,778 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

