Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

SYK opened at $240.03 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,707 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

