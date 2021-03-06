Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

