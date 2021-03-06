Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.12 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

