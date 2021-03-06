Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.