Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 18.60% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 371,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

