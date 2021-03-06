Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $170.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

