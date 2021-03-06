Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $128.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.