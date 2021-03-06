Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.03 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

