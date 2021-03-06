Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,474,567. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $118.68 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

