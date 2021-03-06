Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $597.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

