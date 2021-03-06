Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,220,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in General Mills by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in General Mills by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $56.78 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

