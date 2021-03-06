Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,707 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

