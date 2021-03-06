Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 38,696 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

