Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 5,512 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS opened at $70.63 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

