Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 56,262 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

