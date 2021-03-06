Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 602 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

