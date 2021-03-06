Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 8,402 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

