Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $184.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

