Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,634,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 574,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.09 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

