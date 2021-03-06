Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 21,782 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,782 shares during the period. Nielsen makes up approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nielsen worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.95 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

