Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 37,773 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,773 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1,877.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

