Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 890 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

