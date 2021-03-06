Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.