Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.