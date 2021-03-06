iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,107. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.