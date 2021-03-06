iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 954,300 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 678,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,499,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,684 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,646,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,809,000.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.