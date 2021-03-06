iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,962,000 after buying an additional 518,078 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,901,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,788,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,602,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

