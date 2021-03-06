iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.80. 111,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $54.18.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

