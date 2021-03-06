iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Cut by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

