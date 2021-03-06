iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Destination Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,155,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,020,000 after buying an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,516,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

