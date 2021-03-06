iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $107.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.