iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,874,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,493,000 after buying an additional 671,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after buying an additional 395,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after purchasing an additional 285,559 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 1,432,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,994. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25.

