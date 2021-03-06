iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,429 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

LDEM opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

