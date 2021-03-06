iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Destination Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned about 1.98% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $62,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $350.82. 35,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.55. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

