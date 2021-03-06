iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.03% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKH. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $366.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.20. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

