iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 486.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

