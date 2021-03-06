iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $57.26.

