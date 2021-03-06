iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

