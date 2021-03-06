iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.