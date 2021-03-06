iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ RING traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,099. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

