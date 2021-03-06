iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.74% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $77,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after buying an additional 393,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,646,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,892 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

