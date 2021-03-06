iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $55,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $94,141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

