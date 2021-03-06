iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $215,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $66.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

