iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Increased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 9.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $27,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 86,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,549 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.57.

